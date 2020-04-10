BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,598,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

