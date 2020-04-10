BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

