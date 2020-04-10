BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $8.46 on Friday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 40,966,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

