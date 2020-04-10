BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.12. 698,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

