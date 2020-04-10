BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $952,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

COP traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,174,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,490,512. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

