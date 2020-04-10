BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,550 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.14. 40,218,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201,064. The firm has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

