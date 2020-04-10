BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,021,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. The company has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

