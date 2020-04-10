BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 171,784 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,784 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,193,000 after buying an additional 535,888 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 350,017 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 583,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,078. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

