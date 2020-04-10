BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,590,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,941 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.