BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.65 on Friday, hitting $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,843,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,244,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

