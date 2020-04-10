BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 859 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,901,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.15.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.