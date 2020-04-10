BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,005 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,371,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,502,024. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

