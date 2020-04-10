Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) Shares Down 12.5%

Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR) shares fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 20,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $571,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

