Blue Protocol Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $108,418.69 and $1.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.04504376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036765 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

