BMO Capital Markets Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $19.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CAE from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CAE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 863,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,303. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 441,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after purchasing an additional 107,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

