BMO Capital Markets Lowers Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

HMHC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

