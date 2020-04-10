BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.56 ($55.30).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up €1.45 ($1.69) during trading on Thursday, reaching €28.41 ($33.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,750,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.93. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

