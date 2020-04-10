BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.56 ($55.30).

EPA:BNP traded up €1.45 ($1.69) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €28.41 ($33.03). 9,750,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.93. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

