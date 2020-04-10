Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Sunday, March 1st.

BOWFF traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 2,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $916.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $87.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

