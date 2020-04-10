Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $62.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 16.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $62,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,762,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 225.4% in the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $350,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,233,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,027,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

