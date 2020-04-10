Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. DA Davidson cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.06. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

