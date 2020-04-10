Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

AMT traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.60. 4,330,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,312,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

