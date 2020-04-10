Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.75. 1,221,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,947. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

