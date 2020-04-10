Brokerages Anticipate Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Seacor by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CKH stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 107,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,115. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $572.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seacor has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.41 million. Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts expect that Seacor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

