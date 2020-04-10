Brokerages Anticipate Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will report $7.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.56 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $8.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year sales of $35.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $37.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.60 billion to $38.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share.

TECD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 171.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Tech Data by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tech Data by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tech Data by 3.6% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECD traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.70. 395,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.02. Tech Data has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

