Brokerages Set CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) PT at $59.50

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. 44,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,058. The firm has a market cap of $270.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.14 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CRA International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.