Brokerages Set DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Target Price at $7.75

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 8,991,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DHT has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

