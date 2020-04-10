Brokerages Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$78.40

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

TSE TD traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,241,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.6499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

In other news, Director Nadir Mohamed acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.83 per share, with a total value of C$117,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$382,395.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

