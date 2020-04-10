BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $56.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets lowered BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Shares of DOOO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.08. 247,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 121,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 155,349 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

