Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $979.36 million to $1.08 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Raymond James raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

