BTIG Research Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.30.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $110.36. 2,039,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. State Street Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,529,000 after acquiring an additional 127,380 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

