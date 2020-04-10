Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,825 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 59,412,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,339,752. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

