Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.92. 816,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,293. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,867 shares of company stock worth $4,194,852 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.