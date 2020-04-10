Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. 6,202,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

