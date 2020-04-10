Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.69. 12,126,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,984,692. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

