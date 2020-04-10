Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.28. 4,874,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.