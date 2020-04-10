Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 94.6% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.26.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,088 shares of company stock valued at $126,046,303. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

