Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,038 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. 7,871,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476,367. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

