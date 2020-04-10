Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.13. 4,880,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,720,892. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $254.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

