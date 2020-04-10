Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.01.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,173,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

