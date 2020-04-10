Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. 9,422,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,421,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

