Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,467,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,980,485. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

