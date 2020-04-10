Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of PNC traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. 4,281,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,666. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

