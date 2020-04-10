Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after buying an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of CL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

