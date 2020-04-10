Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,240. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.