Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,890. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

