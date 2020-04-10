Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 32,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 153,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of DUK traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

