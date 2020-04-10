Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,290,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,976,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.