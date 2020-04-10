Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 194.7% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 178.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $512,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,106,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

