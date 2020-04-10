Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Linde from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Linde stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,265. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

